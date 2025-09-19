As part of expanded relief measure, LG India launches CSR Foundation

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step taken towards a long-term engagement with the region, LG India launched its CSR Foundation in Visakhapatnam.

The initiative was conceptualised following interactions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held last year, the company officials informed.

Back then, the Chief Minister urged the company management to expand its relief measures for the affected families due to styrene monomer gas leak that occurred in May 2020 and contribute to the holistic development of the city. As part of the first phase of the endeavour, a RO water plant was inaugurated at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam west constituency. Further, LG has also committed to implement projects in healthcare and skill development in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat emphasised the need for targeted CSR interventions, focusing on employment-oriented skill development, strengthening public health infrastructure, instituting a higher education scholarship fund and ensuring an optimal use of LG’s land in the city. Recalling the recent groundbreaking ceremony of its third manufacturing facility at Sri City, after Noida and Pune, LG officials highlighted the company’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh.

In Visakhapatnam, the launch of the foundation was held in the presence of Lim Sang Woo, deputy chief of Mission, Chang Nyun Kim, consul general (Chennai), Ko Yun-Jun, CSSO, LG Petrochem, Suresh Chukkapalli, honorary consul general and Girija Shankar, chairman, LG India CSR, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), among others.