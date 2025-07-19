Ashok resigns from TDP after Guv posting

Vizianagaram: FormerUnion minister and TDP politburo member P Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigned from the party on Friday. He submitted his resignation letters to TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and state president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Appointed as the Governor of Goa, Raju believes that holding a constitutional position requires maintaining neutrality and avoiding close association with any political party.

Consequently, he has resigned from both his politburo membership and primary membership of the TDP, where he served for over four decades. Meanwhile, party leaders, ministers, MLAs, and supporters have been visiting Raju's residence to extend their greetings. Ministers Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Kondapalli Srinivas, G Sandhya Rani, V Anitha, and others met him to offer their congratulations.