Assembly passes ‘Atma Nirbhar Vikasit Bharat’ resolution

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced a resolution in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday supporting the vision of Atma Nirbhar Vikasit Bharat, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Assembly unanimously approved the resolution.

The resolution stated that the state should be strengthened in the economic, social and cultural sectors in line with the Vikasit Bharat–2047 vision. The government aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a Rs 308 lakh crore economy while contributing to India’s goal of becoming the world’s leading economy by 2047.

The government has also set a target of achieving 15 percent annual growth, increasing per capita income and promoting local industries. As part of the strategy, the state plans to develop a manufacturing hub through a two-phase approach—“Vocal for Local” and “Local to Global.” The resolution also emphasised supporting MSMEs, artisans, farmers, weavers and young entrepreneurs, while promoting tourism and protecting the state’s cultural and economic self-reliance.