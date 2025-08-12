Assessment booklets to track subject-wise scores of children

Visakhapatnam: The school education department has introduced a new mechanism to assess the academic performance of each student studying in government schools.

Applicable for those studying from Class I to X across the state, the new assessment system aims to ease the process of understanding the strengths, spotting weaknesses of the wards and working on them to derive improved learning outcomes.

Earlier, examinations used to be conducted through formative, summative and pre-final modes by giving questionnaires and answer sheets separately. However, there were a few challenges in this mechanism as it used to be difficult to keep a track of the academic progress of all the students that begins from the formative to pre-final tests before appearing for the final exams.

Teachers used to draft rank cards to assess the academic progress of the students. At times, preparing the rank cards for some could not be done due to various reasons and as a result, they could not reach the target students.

To plug this gap, the school education department brought out an assessment based academic performance tracking method where students will have to write all the tests in a booklet itself.

As part of the initiative, the department introduced an assessment booklet for each subject so that students will be aware of where he or she stands in any given subject in the tests.

Right from the formative assessment to pre finals, the process of drawing comparisons becomes easier through the booklet both for the students and parents and also keep a track on the progress made in each assessment test. Based on the scores, efforts would be made to rework on the subject where the students lag behind.

With the help of the subject wise assessment booklets, identifying slow learners becomes hassle free. Based on their academic performance, teachers will have an idea of focusing on a section of students who could not cope on par with their peers.

In the undivided Visakhapatnam district, 15.20 lakh assessment booklets were received for the purpose and supplied to the schools located in all mandals.

Earlier, it used to take a minimum 45 days to two months for textbooks to reach respective schools from the government textbooks centre located in Gajuwaka. “But now, both the textbooks and assessment booklets arrived in schools in a week’s time from the moment the material reached the depot,” says S Srinivasa Rao, government textbooks centre manager in Gajuwaka.

As the commissioner of school education V Vijaya Rama Raju and director Madhusudana Rao paid special attention to real time delivery, the textbooks and the assessment booklets reached respective schools in a record time.