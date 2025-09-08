  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Aster Narayanadri Hospital holds Teachers’ Day

Aster Narayanadri Hospital holds Teachers’ Day
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Onthe occasion of Teachers’ Day, Aster Narayanadri Hospital organized a special program titled ‘Gurudevobhava’ for teachers and their...

Tirupati: Onthe occasion of Teachers’ Day, Aster Narayanadri Hospital organized a special program titled ‘Gurudevobhava’ for teachers and their families;on Sunday. As part of the event, a special Privilege Card for teachers was launched. Chief Guest K.V.N. Kumar (DEO, Tirupati), Special Guests Dr. N. Viswanatha Reddy (Rayalaseema Zone President, AP Private Unaided Schools Management Association), and Ravindra Reddy (Ravindra Bharathi Schools) graced the occasion.

Hospital leaders Dr. Sridhar Muni (COO), Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy (CEO), Dr. Sunanda (Managing Director), and Bhaskar Reddy (Head Strategy) highlighted the importance of teachers’ health and announced exclusive health schemes. Guests praised the hospital’s efforts to support teachers’ wellbeing.

On this occasion, 150 teachers were felicitated by Aster Narayanadri Hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick