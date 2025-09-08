Aster Narayanadri Hospital holds Teachers’ Day

Tirupati: Onthe occasion of Teachers’ Day, Aster Narayanadri Hospital organized a special program titled ‘Gurudevobhava’ for teachers and their families;on Sunday. As part of the event, a special Privilege Card for teachers was launched. Chief Guest K.V.N. Kumar (DEO, Tirupati), Special Guests Dr. N. Viswanatha Reddy (Rayalaseema Zone President, AP Private Unaided Schools Management Association), and Ravindra Reddy (Ravindra Bharathi Schools) graced the occasion.

Hospital leaders Dr. Sridhar Muni (COO), Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy (CEO), Dr. Sunanda (Managing Director), and Bhaskar Reddy (Head Strategy) highlighted the importance of teachers’ health and announced exclusive health schemes. Guests praised the hospital’s efforts to support teachers’ wellbeing.

On this occasion, 150 teachers were felicitated by Aster Narayanadri Hospital.