Astrologers' meet on Jan 25, 26

Astrologers’ meet on Jan 25, 26
For representational purpose

Noted astrologer L Vijaya Subrahmanya Siddhanti here on Monday said that astrologers meet (Siddhanta Pandita Sabha) will be held on January 25 and 26

Vijayawada: Noted astrologer L Vijaya Subrahmanya Siddhanti here on Monday said that astrologers meet (Siddhanta Pandita Sabha) will be held on January 25 and 26 at Kanchi Kamakoti in Kolanukonda village of Guntur district.

Speaking to the media, he said the astrologers meet will be held as per the instructions of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Jagadguru Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy. He said the astrologers will discuss the subject of “Uttarayana Arambha Nirupanam” at the conference.

He said astrologers from AP, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will participate in the conference. He appealed to the astrologers and persons interested in astrology to attend the two-day conference. He said interested persons can contact 9963732303 for further information.

