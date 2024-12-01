At 85, Manam Anjaneyulu deems every day a learning experience

Visakhapatnam : Manam Anjaneyulu developed Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Limited (VCBL) as chairman for three decades from 1983 and chairman emeritus till last year, transforming the bank with deposits and advances of Rs 1.19 crore to the current turnover of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised here on Saturday, the stakeholders and guests lauded his services to the bank. They mentioned that Anjaneyulu, who’s a veteran CPI leader for several decades and served as an MLA of Pendurthi constituency, worked hard to uplift weaker sections and empower the downtrodden.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaneyulu said several cooperative banks like VDCB survived and improved their presence due to their commitment towards serving the common man. At 85, he mentioned that every day is a new day to learn even as he gained several decades of experience in bank administration. “If we stop learning and become complacent or forget our duty to serve the common man, it will certainly lead to digging one’s own grave,” he opined.

Prominent industrialist and former MP Chitturi Ravindra described Anjaneyulu as a selfless crusader for the success of cooperative banks not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in other parts of the country.

Maharaja Cooperative Bank founder-chairman MRK Raju opined that Anjaneyulu’s life has remained an open book and his teachings and contributions would always inspire future generations.

He said the veteran’s guidance is still required for all those active in the cooperative field.

Citizen Cooperative Society Ltd Chairman MSRV Prasad stated that Anjaneyulu developed Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Ltd a leading bank in South India and one among the top few banks in the country.

VCBL chairman Ch Raghavendra Rao, former minister and YSRCP district president Gudivada Amarnath, CPI leader Jaggu Naidu, CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy (Nani), among others, were present.