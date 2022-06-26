Atmakur by-election: YSR Cong candidate Vikram wins with 82,000+ votes

Nellore, June 26: Ruling party candidate for Atmakur by-election Mekapati Goutham Reddy wins the polls with a thumping majority of 82,000 plus votes and the officials have to declare after adding postal ballot. He secured a total of 1,02,074 votes in 20 rounds and BJP candidate Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar secured 19300 plus votes in the polls.

Vikram Reddy continued his lead in fall twenty rounds since the first round. Telugu Desam has not been in the fray respecting its tradition of not contesting in polls when family member of a deceased legislator is contesting. Though Jana Sena is an alliance of BJP it took pains alone to face the ruling party and finally improved its poll percentage significantly when compared to 2019 polls.

During the polls in 2019, party candidate K Anjaneya Reddy secured only 2314 votes and now it increased to 19300+ votes. NOTA also registered 4179 votes and BSP candidate also got 4897 votes during this time.

Ruling party candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy said they had expected a majority of more than one lakh votes, but it reduced to 82,000+ votes due to 5-7 pc of deceased voters in the lists and polling percentage was also not expected. He assured that they would strive hard to resolve long pending issues of the constituency. He said they don't consider criticism of the BJP and other parties.