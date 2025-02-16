Atmakur witnessing rapid development after years of neglect: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana has said that the Atmakur constituency has lagged in development due to the negligence of the previous YSR Congress Party government.

Speaking to the media after participating in various developmental programmes, the Minister pointed out that the projects being inaugurated by him were initially proposed about 12 years ago when he was the Finance Minister. He noted how the Atmakur constituency was neglected by previous rulers.

The Minister said that a 100-bed hospital, which was inaugurated by him a decade ago, remains in the same condition, as not a single bed has been added to date. However, he stated that there are plans to upgrade it to a 250-bed hospital soon.

He further mentioned that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has agreed to sanction Rs 3 crore for the upgradation of the BC Girls Residential School into a Junior College with a permanent building and hostel facility. Anam stated that the Chief Minister has instructed the department concerned to include the issue in the present budget.

Addressing the drinking water crisis during peak summer, the minister announced that the central government has sanctioned ₹9.40 crores under the Amruth-2 Scheme.

He also stated that the government has allocated ₹85 crores for the construction of three-phase power lines, new poles, and transformers to support agricultural operations for farmers. He assured that these works are currently in progress.

Additionally, the minister mentioned that proposals have been submitted to the government for the development of the Somasila High-Level Canal, Somasila North Feeder Canal, and Lift Irrigation Schemes. “The days of neglect are over; Atmakur is now witnessing rapid development,” he said.

On this occasion, the minister sanctioned ₹80 lakhs for the development of the Alaganatha Swamy Temple.

Earlier, the minister participated in the Swachh Andhra–Swachh Divas program in Atmakur town. Party leaders were also present.