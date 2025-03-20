Attach properties of tax defaulters: Commissioner

Nellore: Expressing displeasure over long-pending outstanding taxes, Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja has ordered the officials to attach the properties of defaulters at once.

Addressing the meeting with village ward secretariat staff here on Wednesday, he ordered them to collect the long pending property taxes at any cost by the end of March. In case tax payers fail to pay the outstanding, he told the officers not to hesitate to Revenue Recovery Act for the purpose.

The Commissioner also warned of initiating departmental action against the staff, who fails to achieve the targets in a time bound manner. He urged the staff to ensure for keeping Nellore municipal corporation in the first place in collection of long pending outstandings of property tax. The officials were ordered to submit detailed report regarding the collection of outstandings in the next meeting.