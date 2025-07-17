Attacks on Dalits increased in AP, alleges RPI chief

Republican Party of India (RPI), Andhra Pradesh president Dr Uppuleti Deviprasad accused the state government of failing to address the rising attacks on Dalits, thereby compromising their safety.

Speaking at a press conference at the RPI state office here on Wednesday, he alleged that the ruling coalition is deliberately fuelling divisions among Dalit sub-castes, instigating violence.

Deviprasad cited specific incidents to support his claims. In Aravalli village, Attili mandal of West Godavari district, he alleged that Madiga youth, backed by influential government figures, attacked five Mala youth. He criticised the police for filing superficial cases to downplay the incident. Similarly, in Jakkulanekkalam village, Gannavaram mandal, Krishna district, he claimed the government incited Madigas against Malas, leading to clashes. Dr Deviprasad expressed shock that such incidents are occurring under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. He also condemned the public beating of two Dalit youth and one minority youth by police in Tenali, Guntur district, calling it unacceptable and accusing the police of fabricating false cases. He highlighted the case of Perikala Madhu, a 33-year-old Dalit from Tummuluru, Kollipara mandal, who allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by Gayam Siva Reddy over a repaid Rs 50,000 loan. Further, he alleged that followers of TDP leader Ginjupalli Venkateswara Rao injured Dalit individuals Emella Sharath Babu and Emella Ramaswamy in Yanamadala village, Guntur district.

He also recalled a disturbing incident in Kuppam, the Chief Minister’s constituency, where a Dalit woman was tied to a tree and beaten, questioning the safety of Dalits in the state. During the press conference, Dr Deviprasad announced key RPI appointments: G Ramarao and Bandi Kanaka Varaprasad as state vice-presidents, Ramanjaneyulu as state general secretary, Kookatlapalli Prasad and Pilli Raju as executive secretaries, Kanapalli Vinay Babu as Guntur district coordinator, Pradeep Bonigala as Guntur district president, Nallapu Neelambaram as Guntur city branch president, Kala Mahar as State Student Wing president, Arun Kumar as social media wing president, Chinthapalli Nagaraju as Krishna district Youth Wing president, and Jammi Solomon as Tadipatri constituency In-charge.