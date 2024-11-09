Live
- This will be decade of Uttarakhand: PM Modi on state's 25th Foundation Day
- Pak connection surfaces in Rameswaram cafe blast
- Explosions in Syria's Aleppo linked to Israeli airstrike
- Notorious thief with criminal record of 42 cases arrested
- ‘Will secure Mekedatu nod before my last breath’
- IPS, IAS lady officers take their fight to Supreme Court
- Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Auspicious Yogas, Timings, and Rituals
- How many houses have you built in your constituency, Mr Zameer? asks Bommai
- Medtech leaders welcome govt's move to launch Rs 500cr scheme for medical devices
- ‘Have donated 25 acres for schools in Kanakapura, what has Gowda family done: DKS
Just In
Audio clip of CSO seeking bribe goes viral
The CSO allegedly demanded devotees to pay Rs 10,000, who are celebrating Diwali festival at Srisailam temple
Srisailam (Nandyal district): The audio tape of a corrupted security officer of taking amount by threatening the devotees, came to surface on social media platforms on Friday. The corrupted security officer has been identified as K Ayyanna, working as Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Srisailam temple.
According to information, some devotees have celebrated Diwali festival and birthday on November 1. For this, they arranged tents and chairs. The CSO came to know this and questioned them as to how they can celebrate without permission. Threatening them that the issue went to the notice of higher authorities, he demanded them to pay Rs 10,000 to solve the problem.
He also reportedly told them that the police personnel will demand more, if they learn about this incident. Also, police will file a case as organising celebrations inside the premises is not allowed, he threatened.
The devotees tried to convince the chief security officer in vain and paid Rs 5,000 through Phonepay. One of the devotees, Vara Kadimi took the issue to the notice of the temple authorities and lodged a written complaint on the CSO K Ayyanna.