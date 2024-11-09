Audio clip of CSO seeking bribe goes viral

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The audio tape of a corrupted security officer of taking amount by threatening the devotees, came to surface on social media platforms on Friday. The corrupted security officer has been identified as K Ayyanna, working as Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Srisailam temple.

According to information, some devotees have celebrated Diwali festival and birthday on November 1. For this, they arranged tents and chairs. The CSO came to know this and questioned them as to how they can celebrate without permission. Threatening them that the issue went to the notice of higher authorities, he demanded them to pay Rs 10,000 to solve the problem.

He also reportedly told them that the police personnel will demand more, if they learn about this incident. Also, police will file a case as organising celebrations inside the premises is not allowed, he threatened.

The devotees tried to convince the chief security officer in vain and paid Rs 5,000 through Phonepay. One of the devotees, Vara Kadimi took the issue to the notice of the temple authorities and lodged a written complaint on the CSO K Ayyanna.