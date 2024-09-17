Australian University professor visits Centurion

Vizianagaram: Professor Mark Heald of the Monash University School of Rural Health in Australia visited Centurion University on Monday.

He lauded the administration after visiting various labs and finding that each lab offered utilities for students.

He said that the facilities available here for students will help a lot to increase their knowledge. He visited all the labs in the university like the Tissue Culture Plant, radiology, optometry, anatomy, e-auto manufacturing Unit, gyroplane, etc.

Later, he had a conversation with the students. He said that children are like seeds and should have a great desire to develop into trees. Later, he had a brief conversation with Vice-President of the university Professor D N Rao, Director Sunil Kumar Jha, Registrar Dr Pallavi, IQAC Head Professor MLN Acharyulu, Dean in-charge Dr Vijay Babu and others have explained to him about the campus.