Auto driver presents water cooler to CSI Church

Vijayawada: In a noble gesture, auto driver Parasa Suresh, who operates his vehicle on a rental basis, along with his wife Joshna, presented a water cooler to the CSI Church at Nunna in Vijayawada Rural mandal on Thursday. The couple formally handed over the water cooler to Church Father John Wesley in the presence of devotees and members of the local Christian community.

Appreciating the generous act, Father John Wesley lauded Suresh and Joshna for their spirit of service and social responsibility. He said that such acts of kindness truly reflect the essence of Christmas, which emphasises sharing, compassion and caring for others.

The gesture was warmly received by the congregation, who applauded the couple for their thoughtful contribution towards the welfare of the church and its visitors.