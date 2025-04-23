Auto workers stagemassive protest

Vijayawada: Hundreds of auto workers took to the streets in Vijayawada, holding a massive rally with hundreds of autos to protest against the exploitation by big companies’ apps.

Under the leadership of the City Auto Workers’ Union, affiliated with the CITU, the auto workers staged a massive protest and took out a rally on the BRTS Road here on Tuesday. Hundreds of autos joined the rally to express their protest.

The protest demonstration was staged from Bhanu Nagar to Food Junction where it culminated in a meeting.

Auto workers expressed anger against the fraudulent actions of big companies like Ola, Uber, Rapido and others. They assailed the government for supporting big companies while suppressing workers’ voices.

The CITU and union leaders, including honorary president Donepudi Kashinath, secretary K Durgarao and others, spoke at the protest.

CPM State Secretariat member Ch Baburao also extended support to the auto workers’ agitation.

The CITU leaders addressing the auto workers stated that the big companies like Ola, Uber, Rapido and others are exploiting both passengers and auto workers through their apps.

Rising costs of petrol, diesel, CNG, insurance, other expenses, and heavy penalties have caused severe hardships for auto workers.

Big companies are engaging in deceptive practices to attract passengers in a competitive market. Under the guise of platform fees and commissions, they are exploiting auto workers’ labour and arbitrarily cutting their earnings.

Moreover, banks, government financial institutions, and governments are providing financial support to these big companies while showing indifference to auto workers.

It is deplorable that the coalition government is entering into agreements with these big companies, Rapido in particular, in the guise of providing employment to women.

The coalition government promised to increase welfare assistance to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000 for all auto workers under the Vahana Mitra scheme, but even after ten months, it has remained silent.

CITU leaders Hanumantharao, Ruben, Kareemulla, Durgavali, Kotayya, Tirupatayya, Bhaskar, Chinna, and others also participated.