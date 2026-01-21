Awareness crucial to curb cybercrimes

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Cybercrime Police Station Inspector NSrinivas has said that in the current scenario, where cyber criminals are exploiting the hard-earned money of the public, only proper awareness can help curb their activities. He emphasised that public vigilance is the most effective tool to prevent cyber frauds, adding that greed and fear often trap people in the nets of cyber offenders.

Speaking at an awareness programme on cybercrimes organised on Tuesday at the NTR District Information & Public Relations office in the AP State Guest House premises, Inspector Srinivas highlighted the growing menace of cyber frauds targeting both individuals and government employees. While technology has made life easier, it has also provided opportunities for cyber criminals to operate with increasing sophistication, he said.

The Inspector urged people not to share OTPs, banking details, or personal information under any circumstances and to exercise caution when clicking on suspicious links. He explained common methods of cyber frauds, including digital arrests, fake calls from ACB officials, and other scams, citing real-life cases for illustration.

He further advised that in case of any cyber-related issues, the Cybercrime Police Station should be contacted immediately, and complaints can be lodged via the toll-free number 1930 within the golden hour. Inspector Srinivas encouraged spreading awareness among family, friends, and colleagues to collectively reduce cybercrime risks.

The programme was attended by officials and staff from various departments, including ASI BW Dason, DIPRO KV Ramana Rao, Additional PRO K Ravi, AV Supervisor VV Prasad, Social Welfare Gurukul Schools DCO A Murali Krishna, Land Acquisition Court Registrar N Suryanarayana, and other departmentrepresentatives.