Awareness programme held on substance abuse

Visakhapatnam: Marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, an awareness programme was held at MVR Degree and PG College on Thursday.

Addressing the students, the college Secretary and Correspondent V Rama Rao stressed on the importance of staying away from substance abuse and being focused on their academic goals. He exhorted youth to lead life in a responsible manner.

Participating as chief guest, Circle Inspector of Police, Gajuwaka A Parthasarathi explained the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and their impact on health and society. He stated that drug abusers suffer from harmful effects caused by drugs, humiliation and social discrimination they face.

He explained that drug abuse not only impacts individuals and families but also society. Highlighting the theme for 2025 ‘the evidence is clear: invest in prevention’, the CI stressed that students and all the stakeholders should strive to build a drug-free society. College Principal A Balakrishna, junior college Principal Y Eshwar Raju, Vice Principal SV Krishna, Intermediate College Principal V Tejeswar Rao, assistant principal PH Ram and others, along with students and faculty, participated.