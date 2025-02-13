  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Awareness programme on biomedical equipment held at Kurnool GGH

Awareness programme on biomedical equipment held at Kurnool GGH
x

Kurnool GGH Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu addressing an awareness programme on Wednesday

Highlights

Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) conducted an awareness programme on biomedical equipment at Dhanvantari Hall on Wednesday in collaboration with Cyrx Healthcare.

Kurnool : Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) conducted an awareness programme on biomedical equipment at Dhanvantari Hall on Wednesday in collaboration with Cyrx Healthcare. The session focused on critical care equipment user training, covering devices such as defibrillators, BP monitors, ECG machines, and patient monitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu emphasised the importance of proper handling and maintenance of biomedical equipment. He stated that the training was organised to ensure that nursing staff gain a clear understanding of how to correctly connect these devices to patients, enhancing the efficiency of critical care services. This initiative aims to enhance patient care by ensuring the optimal use of biomedical equipment in the hospital, he added.

Regarding daily maintenance, the nursing staff was instructed to ensure that biomedical equipment, especially in emergency departments, is cleaned and maintained daily. Staff were also directed to maintain accurate records of all biomedical equipment to ensure efficient management and usage.

CSRM officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, administrator Sindhu Subramaniam, hospital administrators, nursing superintendent, biomedical engineer, Cyrx Healthcare representative Vijay Kumar, along with hospital staff and others attendedthe programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick