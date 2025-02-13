Awareness programme on biomedical equipment held at Kurnool GGH

Kurnool : Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) conducted an awareness programme on biomedical equipment at Dhanvantari Hall on Wednesday in collaboration with Cyrx Healthcare. The session focused on critical care equipment user training, covering devices such as defibrillators, BP monitors, ECG machines, and patient monitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu emphasised the importance of proper handling and maintenance of biomedical equipment. He stated that the training was organised to ensure that nursing staff gain a clear understanding of how to correctly connect these devices to patients, enhancing the efficiency of critical care services. This initiative aims to enhance patient care by ensuring the optimal use of biomedical equipment in the hospital, he added.

Regarding daily maintenance, the nursing staff was instructed to ensure that biomedical equipment, especially in emergency departments, is cleaned and maintained daily. Staff were also directed to maintain accurate records of all biomedical equipment to ensure efficient management and usage.

CSRM officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, administrator Sindhu Subramaniam, hospital administrators, nursing superintendent, biomedical engineer, Cyrx Healthcare representative Vijay Kumar, along with hospital staff and others attendedthe programme.