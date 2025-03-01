  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Awareness session on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme held

Awareness session on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme held
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: An awareness programme on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme (MCLS) was organised at PB Siddhartha College here on Friday. Participating in the...

Vijayawada: An awareness programme on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme (MCLS) was organised at PB Siddhartha College here on Friday. Participating in the programme, the College Principal Meka Ramesh expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting industry-oriented learning.

He acknowledged the EarthHeroes Foundation’s efforts in facilitating this initiative and emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptation in the MSME sector. A key highlight of the event was the LEAN Pledge, where participants committed to integrating LEAN principles into their businesses and institutions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick