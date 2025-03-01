Live
- Hyderabad embraces spirit of Ramzan with reverence
- Budget mere jugglery of words & numbers: Congress
- Mamnoor airport gets Centre’s nod
- Cabinet meet on March 6
- Agricultural College Students Visit Retirement Home to Provide Aid
- TGNPDCL introduces public grievance prog
- Second phone-tapping case: A-2 files criminal petition; orders reserved
- HC Judge tells advocates to come prepared with facts of cases
- Tirupati: Canara Bank organises cybercrime awareness programme
- MWC 2025: Key Smartphone Launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and More
Just In
Awareness session on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme held
Highlights
Vijayawada: An awareness programme on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme (MCLS) was organised at PB Siddhartha College here on Friday. Participating in the...
Vijayawada: An awareness programme on MSME Competitive LEAN Scheme (MCLS) was organised at PB Siddhartha College here on Friday. Participating in the programme, the College Principal Meka Ramesh expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting industry-oriented learning.
He acknowledged the EarthHeroes Foundation’s efforts in facilitating this initiative and emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptation in the MSME sector. A key highlight of the event was the LEAN Pledge, where participants committed to integrating LEAN principles into their businesses and institutions.
Next Story