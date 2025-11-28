Ayyappa Devotees Allowed to Carry Irumudi on Flight, announces Aviation minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu has announced a significant provision for Ayyappa devotees travelling to Sabarimala. From today, 28th November 2025, until 20th January next year, devotees will be permitted to carry their Irumudi kits without undergoing the usual airport check-in procedures.

In a statement shared on his social media, Naidu encouraged Ayyappa devotees, especially those wearing traditional garlands, to cooperate fully with airport security personnel during their travels.

This decision has been met with widespread enthusiasm, particularly among the large number of devotees from the Telugu states who journey to Sabarimala annually. The announcement marks a welcome change for many who uphold this significant tradition