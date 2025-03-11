Balakrishna Prasad’s funeral to be held with police honours today

Tirupati: Renowned devotional singer Garimella Balakrishna Prasad’s sudden demise has left thousands of his devotees in deep sorrow. For many, their daily routine begins with listening to his soul-stirring Annamacharya Sankeertanas, making his passing an irreplaceable loss to the world of devotional music. On Monday, grieving admirers gathered at his residence in Bhavani Nagar to pay their last respects, recalling his mellifluous voice and the spiritual solace it provided.

His family members have announced that the funeral will take place on Tuesday at Govinda Dhamam in the city. His sons, Pavana Kumar and Anila Kumar, are expected to arrive from the USA by the early hours of Tuesday to perform the last rites.

In recognition of his contributions, the State government has directed district authorities to extend police honours to the funeral. The Director General of Police, district Collector, and Superintendent of Police have been instructed to coordinate with the family regarding the arrangements.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow, stating that the passing of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, esteemed Asthana Vidwan of TTD, was a great loss to the music world. “He composed tunes for hundreds of Annamacharya Sankeertanas and was an expert in traditional Carnatic, folk, and light music. I pray for his soul’s peace and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Naidu.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also mourned the loss, highlighting Prasad’s unparalleled contribution to Annamacharya’s compositions. “His devotion and dedication to bringing these sacred keertanas to the masses will remain unforgettable”, he said, offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu acknowledged Prasad’s immense impact, recalling how his mornings always began with the singer’s renditions. “His voice resonated across borders, touching the hearts of millions worldwide. His loss is deeply personal to me and my family,” he remarked. extending his sympathies to the grieving family.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu paid his respects by visiting the singer’s residence and consoling his wife, Radha. “Garimella Balakrishna Prasad was a musical geniuswho immortalised Annamayya’s compositions. His legacy will live on as long as these sacred songs are sung,” he stated. Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna and Jana Sena leaders Raja Reddy, Srivari, Rajesh Achari, and Balaji also participated in the ceremony. Former Union Minister of State and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan also paid floral tributes, emphasising Prasad’s invaluable service to the TTD. He urged that the funeral be conducted with full state honours, recognising the singer’s monumental contributionsto devotional music.