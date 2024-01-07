Live
- 12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
- Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
- Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
- YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
- Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
- Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
- Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
- MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
- CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
MLA Balakrishna to visit the Hindupuram from today for four days to attend weddings of close friends and to hold
MLA Balakrishna to visit the Hindupuram from today for four days to attend weddings of close friends and to hold review of panchayat from tomorrow. Balakrishna will monitor the performance of the party in Hindupuram wards on 9 and 10Hindupuram
