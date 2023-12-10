Balineni evinces interest in producing movie

Ongole: Ongole YSRCP MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday made it clear that he would not contest the next elections to the State Assembly unless the local cadres assure him of full support. Balineni participated as a chief guest at the audio release function of the movie ‘Anna’ which was held here on Saturday.

Turning emotional at the event, Balineni revealed his failed attempt to produce a movie with Mohan Babu as a hero before his political entry and stated that he still has the desire to produce one mega budget movie with a star cast.

Having 30 years of political history, Balineni observed that he was finding politics become irritant these days. He said that the opposition party leaders were making false allegations against him and his son Praneeth Reddy, and he has to reconsider the political entry of his son due to them.