Banaganapalle set to become model for P4 implementation: Min Janardhan

Banaganapalle: Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to achieve the targets of Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 in Banaganapalle constituency.

Addressing the first Vision Action Plan Committee meeting held at the Mandal Parishad Office on Thursday, the minister directed officials to design a clear and comprehensive roadmap for local implementation.

Senior officials from various departments, RDOs, MPDOs, representatives from Ramco, Jai Jyothi, and UltraTech Cements, along with secretariat staff and Swarna Andhra Vision Committee members, were present. Minister Reddy stated that the P4 initiative (Public–Private–People Partnership for Progress), conceptualized under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to bridge the socio-economic gap between the rich and the poor.

He stressed that inclusive development is only possible when communities, industrialists, officials, and elected representatives come together to support marginalized families at the grassroots level. The minister expressed confidence that such collaborative efforts would accelerate progress toward realizing the goals of the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

As part of the P4 programme, a survey conducted by secretariat staff across five mandals in the constituency has identified 6,500 “Golden Families.” To support these families, 157 mentors have been selected and linked with them.

Appreciating the mentors for their proactive participation, the minister instructed officials to expand outreach efforts and encourage more financially capable individuals—including landowners, businesspersons, NRIs, and professionals—to participate in the adoption programme and support more families.

The minister also underscored the importance of skill development for unemployed members within the identified families. Citing employment opportunities in local cement industries, he advised the District Skill Development Authority to focus on job-specific training in areas like machinery operation, fitting, and turning.

Highlighting the moral responsibility of industries that had acquired land from farmers, he called on them to prioritize offering jobs to those families. He concluded by urging officials to make Banaganapalle a role model for P4 implementation in the state, ensuring sustained and inclusive socio-economic progress.