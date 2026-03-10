Bandar will be developed as model constituency: Kollu

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra has asserted that he would transform the Machilipatnam (Bandar) constituency into a model constituency for the State through comprehensive development initiatives.

Ravindra, along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, on Monday inaugurated several development works at Chinnapuram village in Machilipatnam Rural mandal, including a Block Public Health building worth Rs 60 lakh, cremation ground development works of Rs 4.79 crore and five Anganwadi buildings worth Rs 20 lakh. Nearly 40 development works were launched as part of the programme. He also inspected the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and reviewed the construction quality of the Anganwadi centres during his visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ravindra said that priority would be given to strengthening infrastructure in rural areas along with improving education, healthcare and overall rural development. He said that the development of rural areas is key to the overall progress of the State. He alleged that development had slowed during the previous government’s tenure but added that progress had resumed after the coalition government assumed power. He expressedconfidence that the newly constructed health facilities would provide better medical services to local residents and announced that another Primary Health Centre would soon be established at Tallapalem. He also said that two Urban Health Centres have already been set up in Machilipatnam town.

He further stated that under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, new PHCs are being established at Pedapatnam, Gokavaram, Polatitippa and Ariseppalem at a total cost of Rs 1.80 crore to improve rural healthcare services. Highlighting the government’s focus on public health, Ravindra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav are working tirelessly to strengthen healthcare systems. Ravindra said that efforts are being made to improve infrastructure in Machilipatnam’s rural areas and recalled that the government had widened the road from Bandar to Chinnapuram. He also announced that works for bridge and drainage construction worth Rs 38 crore have been initiated and would be completed within five to six months.

He further suggested setting up an MSME park in the region to create employment opportunities for local youth. With the Machilipatnam Port nearing completion, industries suited to the region’s needs would be established to generate jobs and promote economic growth, he added. Among those present at the event were DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, Machilipatnam Market Committee Chairman Kunche Durga Prasad, TDP Krishna District General Secretary G Satyanrayana, Machilipatnam Rural President Kagitha Venkateswara Rao, Chinnapuram Sarpanch Kagitha Gopal Rao, cluster in-charge Talari Somasekhar Rao, and others.