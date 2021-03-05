Bandh observed peacefully in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the state-wide bandh led by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee all political parties, several retail outlets across Visakhapatnam remained closed on Friday.

Except emergency services, shops and other service providers closed down as a mark of their support extended to the state-wide bandh.

While educational institutions declared a holiday, theatres and hotels too downed their shutters.

RTC buses remained off the roads and they will be so till 1 p.m.