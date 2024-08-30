Bangaru Balyam launched

Ongole: Nobel Peace Prize laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi along with social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy took part in the launch of ‘Bangaru Balyam,’ an initiative aiming to ensure the rights, safety, and development of all children in the district at the auditorium of Government Medical College here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sathyarthi emphasised the collective responsibility to support and protect the future of vulnerable children during the launch of the new initiative.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that every child is safe, free, healthy, and educated, calling for community-wide support in protecting children’s rights and eliminating child labour.

Minister Swamy highlighted various state government initiatives for child welfare and education, including residential schools and degree colleges for girls.

District collector A Thameem Ansariya and The district SP AR Damodar also spoke on the occasion,

Satyarthi and other dignitaries’ honoured children rescued from child labour and enrolled in schools.

The district joint collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna, Child Welfare PD Madhuri, Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, tahsildars, MPDOs, ICDS, medical and health, police department officials, and students from various schools were present.