Bank of Baroda inaugurates new branch

Kurnool: Bank of Baroda, India’s second-largest public sector bank, inaugurated the new premises of its Ullindakonda Branch in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

The branch is located beside the ZP High School on the main road of Ullindakonda village.

The inauguration was led by Ritesh Kumar, General Manager & Zonal Head, Hyderabad Zone, along with senior officials from the Bank and local government representatives. Serving nearly 25,000 people from 15 neighbouring villages, the branch will enhance access to essential banking services in the region.

Bank officials said the expansion reflects the Bank’s commitment to providing convenient and customer-friendly services across Andhra Pradesh.