Bank of Baroda inks pact with Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: Bank of Baroda, regional office, Visakhapatnam, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Waltair Division, East Coast Railways to extend the Baroda government employees salary package to its permanent employees.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the DRM Office, Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Lalit Bohra, DRM, and Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Additional DRM. The MoU was signed by Jusuf Kabir Ansari, Sr DPO, on behalf of Waltair Division and Leena Gohain, DGM and regional head, Visakhapatnam region, Bank of Baroda.

The event was attended by officers, union leaders, and staff members of Waltair Division along with bank officials.

Through the strategic collaboration, employees of Waltair Division will gain access to exclusive salary account benefits, enhanced banking facilities, and value-added financial services.