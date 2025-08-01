Live
Bapatla collector warns officials over neglect of PGRS
Bapatla: District collector J Venkata Murali conducted a surprise inspection at the Collectorate on Thursday, focusing on the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) cell.
Upon arriving at the office in the morning, the Collector unexpectedly entered the PGRS cell to assess the officials’ performance. He personally reviewed several complaints on the computer. Subsequently, he made direct phone calls to complainants, asking, “Madam/Sir, this is your Collector speaking. Has the complaint you submitted been resolved?” and gathered details about their issues.
During the inspection, the Collector emphasised that every complaint received in the PGRS must be resolved immediately. He issued a stern warning, stating that “action will be taken if there is any negligence in the performance of officials.” He paid particular attention to complaints related to the Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal departments. He stressed that for the public’s trust to be maintained, the PGRS must function efficiently and transparently.