Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh accuses Chandrababu Naidu of playing Dalit card

Tadepalli: YSRCP Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh called on the Dalits in the state not to believe Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu as he was out to deceive them and use them to foster his self-interests.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Friday, the MP said action has been taken against the policemen who had handcuffed the Dalits at Narsaraopet. During TDP term. Dalits were harassed and there was no action against the perpetrators, he alleged.

He said Naidu was trying to keep Dalits in the forefront for any agitation and crying hoarse when they are arrested. He said it was a ploy by him to use Dalits as tools in agitations.

He said while the TDP leaders made crores by "insider trading" in Amaravati, Dalits were being denied their rightful place. Stating that it was Naidu who played with the lives of Amaravati farmers, he said the TDP chief was bent upon opposing everything that the Chief Minister was doing for the weaker sections as he feels that the Dalits had defeated him in the elections.

"Hence he is using them as pawns by instigating them against the government. When Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to distribute lands in Amaravati to the poor it was Naidu who went to court against it. When the Chief Minister wanted the poor to get educated in English medium, it was Naidu who opposed it as he does not want the weaker sections to come up in life," he said.

The MP asked Naidu to make his stand clear whether Amaravati was there to allow his cronies to build up their real estate business or it was for Dalits and the weaker sections to get decent house to live in. If Naidu wants the Dalits to come up in life why was he opposing land allotment to the weaker sections in Amaravati, he asked.