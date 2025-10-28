Basha new convener of AP District Bar Federation

Vijayawada: The Bezwada Bar Association celebrated the appointment of its president AK Basha as the convener of the Andhra Pradesh State District Bar Federation, and senior advocate Pichchuka Srinivas as chairman of the Human Rights Committee.

The felicitation event, led by senior advocate Ch Sairam, was attended by several senior and junior lawyers. Speaking on the occasion, Basha expressed gratitude to Bar members for their support and pledged to work for the welfare of advocates, speedy justice for citizens, and transparency in judicial functioning.

He also emphasised the need for establishing a High Court Bench in Kurnool and a Supreme Court Bench in South India to make justice more accessible to the public. Pichchuka Srinivas vowed to strengthen initiatives to combat human rights violations across the state, reaffirming the Bezwada Bar’s long-standing commitment to human rights advocacy.

AP Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar, Ugadi Puraskar awardee Khadar Mohiuddin, and senior advocates congratulated both leaders and lauded their dedication to the legal community and public service.