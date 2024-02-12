BCs are moving from YCP: Janga Krishnamurthy

Vijayawada: As the election heats up in AP, the number of disaffected people in the ruling YCP is increasing. Recently, YCP MLC and party BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy voiced his opposition.

BCs are given positions but what is the use, he asked. He expressed concern that all the key posts are in the hands of one social class... BCs do not have even nominal powers. Janga Krishnamurthy commented that social justice is as much in YCP as there is ghee in netibirakaya.

He alleged that BC leaders are not being given justice, respect and protocol. He said that today BCs have to fight for self-respect and not for welfare.

Janga Krishnamurthy made it clear that the BCs are moving away from the party today and YCP needs to rethink about it.