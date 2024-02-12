Live
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
- Coughs lasting over 8 weeks post infection must not be ignored: Study
Just In
BCs are moving from YCP: Janga Krishnamurthy
Says that BC community should have self-respect instead of waiting for welfare schemes
Vijayawada: As the election heats up in AP, the number of disaffected people in the ruling YCP is increasing. Recently, YCP MLC and party BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy voiced his opposition.
BCs are given positions but what is the use, he asked. He expressed concern that all the key posts are in the hands of one social class... BCs do not have even nominal powers. Janga Krishnamurthy commented that social justice is as much in YCP as there is ghee in netibirakaya.
He alleged that BC leaders are not being given justice, respect and protocol. He said that today BCs have to fight for self-respect and not for welfare.
Janga Krishnamurthy made it clear that the BCs are moving away from the party today and YCP needs to rethink about it.