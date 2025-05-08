Be prepared for any eventuality

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the State following 'Operation Sindoor.' The review meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the DGP and officials from departments such as tourism, endowments, disaster management, health, R&B, and others.

District Collectors, SPs, and officials from Railways, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and CISF also participated via video conference.

Discussions focused on security measures and preparedness across the state in the context of 'Operation Sindoor,' as well as conducting mock drills and raising public awareness about the current situation.

They also addressed measures to be taken in case of unforeseen incidents and alerting the public. Various departments detailed their preparedness during the meeting.

Speaking afterward, the Chief Minister said, “In the wake of Operation Sindoor, officials and institutions at all levels must remain fully prepared. The central government has also issued several guidelines regarding state governments’ preparedness, which must be fully implemented. In such times, all departments must work with utmost coordination. There is a need to ensure that people do not panic. Programmes to raise public awareness should be undertaken. False information must not be allowed to spread during such times. Strict action should be taken against those spreading false propaganda. Extra vigilance is required in coastal areas. Special security measures and precautions must be taken at places like TTD. Officials across all departments must remain alert 24/7.”