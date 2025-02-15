Become active partner in Swatchandhra mission: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to every citizen in the state to become an active partner in achieving the goals of Swatchandhra.

Setting goals alone will not help but plans should be implemented effectively to reach them, the Chief Minister said. Holding a review meeting on the implementation of the action plan for boosting sanitation and for establishing the highest standards, he said that the state government has been organising special Swatchandhra-Swarnandhra programmes on every third Saturday of the month. “Taking a separate theme for every month these Swatchandhra-Swarnandhra programmes are being organised to create awareness among the people,” the Chief Minister said.

While ‘New Year Clean Start’ was the theme in January, this month it is ‘Source-Resource’, the Chief Minister said and made it clear that “focus should be on how to achieve development by utilising the resources in the State to get to our roots and strengths.”

The Chief Minister is very particular that a goal has to be set for increasing the living standards, encouraging tourism, attracting investments and taking the climate of the State to Net Zero besides achieving sustainable development goals.

He also directed the officials to move towards total cleanliness, prioritise sanitation, public health, solid waste management and also work towards achieving the targets set by the Centre.

To achieve this every individual, every employee, all organisations and all systems should work and this should not be viewed as an issue confined only to one particular department or officer, he said. The Chief Minister felt a need for radical changes in government offices for which all the employees in various offices should join hands for maintaining cleanliness and a friendly atmosphere.

The Chief Minister said that if all the citizens take the responsibility the Swatchandhra dream can easily be realised. The officers of the Pollution Control Board should focus on such matters, he said.

Ranks have been awarded to the districts basing on the progress achieved in all these 14 indicators. The NTR district stood on top by earning 129 points for 200 while Visakha stood in second position with 127 points and Alluri Seetharamaraju district stood in the last earning 26th place with just 81 points.