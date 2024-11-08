Bhanu, two more sworn in as TTD board members

Tirumala: BJP spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and two others took oath as member of the TTD Trust Board on Thursday morning.

The other two members are Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and Muni Koteswara Rao. Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to them in the presence of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple.

After the darshan of the Lord, Vedic pundits rendered blessing to them at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later, the additional EO handed over the teertha prasadams and portrait of Lord Venkateswara along with diaries and calendars of 2025 to the new members.

Speaking to media later, Bhanu Prakash Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, NDA leaders for giving him the opportunity and pledged to work towards the temple ‘s development.

The new board comprises 25 trustees and four ex officio numbers. So far, 18 members., Including the chairman, have taken oath with three more members, including MLA Jyothula Nehru, expected to take oath on Friday.