Bhanvi’s Siva Thandavam casts spell at Guru Pooja Utsavam

Vijayawada: The hallowed stage of Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad came alive on Friday as Guru Pooja Utsavam unfolded in a celebration of rhythm, grace, and devotion. Among the many performances, it was Gummadi Bhanvi’s mesmerising presentation of Siva Thandavam that held the audience spellbound, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural gathering.

Organised by the Bharat Arts Academy under the theme ‘Gurudevobhava’, the festival showcased the vibrant spirit of Indian classical arts, featuring children and young artistes from renowned schools and dance academies across the city. Students of A Ramadevi Dance Academy, Nizampet, brought an air of elegance to the evening with their spirited Kuchipudi recitals.

Little girl Bhanvi’s performance, in particular, stood out for its effortless precision and emotive power. The intricate movements of Siva Thandavam, a demanding and complex piece, were brought to life with remarkable ease, earning her thunderous applause and heartfelt admiration from spectators. Adding depth to the event, other notable renditions such as Brahmanjali, Alalu Kuriyaga, the devotional Ganesha Stotra – Mooshika Vahana Modaka Hasta, and classical gems like Adivo Alladivo enriched the cultural canvas of the event.

The young performers dazzled with their expressive Abhinaya and graceful footwork, proving that the legacy of classical dance is in safe hands. As the evening drew to a close, the child artistes were warmly felicitated with mementoes and certificates, a gesture honoring both their talent and dedication.

The Guru Pooja Utsavam thus became more than just a program—it was a heartfelt tribute to tradition, to the gurus who nurture it, and to the young torchbearers carrying it forward with passion and artistry.