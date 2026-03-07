Bharat Pashudhan app launched to boost livestock

The Central government introduced the Bharat Pashudhan app as part of a special digital initiative aimed at strengthening livestock and dairy development across the country. Director of the animal husbandry department T Damodar Naidu announced that livestock farmers can avail themselves of a wide range of services by registering on the app using their Aadhaar number and mobile number.

In a statement here on Friday, Damodar Naidu said that the animal husbandry department has been widely providing services such as disease prevention vaccinations and artificial insemination for livestock.

The main objective of introducing the Bharat Pashudhan App is to create a transparent digital system that records accurate livestock data and helps expand livestock resources in the country.He urged livestock farmers to register in the new app using their Aadhaar and mobile numbers. Department staff and livestock assistants will help farmers complete the registration process. With this digital platform, the department will be able to deliver better and faster services to livestock farmers.

Officials will contact livestock owners to verify their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and obtain OTP verification. Farmers are requested to provide correct information, as OTPs will not be received if the mobile number has changed or is inactive, making it difficult to register livestock services.

Farmers whose mobile numbers have changed are advised to contact Animal Husbandry Department staff and update the correct mobile number in the Bharat Pashudhan digital system.

Damodar Naidu further said that from April 1, 2026, when artificial insemination services are provided to livestock, a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number. Farmers should share their authorised mobile number only with certified artificial insemination technicians so that service details can be recorded in the digital system.

He appealed to all livestock farmers in the state to mandatorily register with Aadhaar and mobile numbers in the new digital system of the Animal Husbandry Department to receive improved services and benefit from various subsidy schemes in the future.