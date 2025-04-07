Live
Bhavana Rushi temple inaugurated at Mutluru
Mutluru(Guntur District): After more than three long years, the dream of praying in their own temple has come true to the Padmasali community with the inauguration of the newly-built temple of Sri Bhadravati Sameta Bhavana Rushi Swamy at Mutluru village in Vatti Cherukuru mandal of Guntur district.
More than 7,000 devotees from Mutluru and also from the neighbouring villages thronged the temple to witness the inauguration on Thursday last, according to Jonnadula Sambasiva Rao, president of Padmasali Bahottama Seva Sangham.
He said in a statement here on Sunday that the temple was built fully in stone and the sculptors carved various forms on the stones to make the temple an attractive destination for the devotees to go on pilgrimage to the temple.
As part of the inauguration, a 35-ft Dhwaja Stambham was also erected near Sri Bhadravati Sameta Bhavanarushi Swamy temple amidst the Vedic hymns by the priests. After inauguration, Anna Prasadam was distributed to the visiting devotees on the temple premises.
Vice-president Goli Venugopala Rao and treasurer Goli Yogeswara Prasad of Padmasali Bahottama Seva Sangham were also present during the inauguration.
Sambasiva Rao said that Jonnadula Krishna was the prime donor for undertaking the construction of the temple. Jonnadula Shiva Ramesh, associate vice-president of Chennai-based HCL Technologies, has been instrumental in mobilising donations for the temple.