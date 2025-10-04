Bhavanis throng Durga Temple

Vijayawada: A massive influx of Bhavani devotees was witnessed at Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday, as thousands of devotees dressed in traditional red robes filled the temple premises. Devotees, particularly from the North Coastal Andhra districts, arrived in large numbers to relinquish their Bhavani Deeksha. Many undertook padayatras as part of their vow, before offering special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The surge of Bhavani devotees traditionally begins on Moola Nakshatram day and continues for three days, even after the conclusion of the Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations. This year too, the inflow of devotees has remained steady and overwhelming.

However, owing to the flood situation in Krishna river, temple authorities restricted the customary practice of devotees taking a holy dip in the river. Instead, special arrangements were made for ‘Jala Snanam’ (sprinkler showers) to enable devotees to perform ritual bathing in accordance with tradition.

The temple administration, supported by police personnel and volunteers, intensified efforts to manage the swelling crowds, ensuring smooth darshan and safety. Expecting Bhavani devotees’ rush to continue over the next two days, the temple authorities have enhanced queue management, security deployment, and provision of basic amenities, so that devotees may complete their vows with devotion and ease.

Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik personally inspected the arrangements for Bhavani devotees. They also interacted with pilgrims, enquiring about the facilities and taking feedback on the temple’s services.