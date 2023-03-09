Bhimavaram: Take inspiration from women achievers, students told

Bhimavaram: Women will lead in all sectors in future, stated West Godavari district Collector P Prashanthi.

International Women's Day was organised at Bhimavaram SRKR Engineering College on Wednesday, under the aegis of the College women empowerment cell and Lions Club of Bhimavaram.

Attending as the chief guest, the Collector said that women are excelling in all fields by showing their skills and in some fields, women are equal to men. She appealed to the students to take inspiration from women, who achieved success in many fields.

SRKR Engineering College Principal M Jagapathi Raju claimed that girls are ahead in their college placement than boys for a few years. He said girl students were given jobs offering the highest packages in the previous year and current academic year.

Lions past Governors Dr CH Satyanarayana Murthy, CH Krishnam Raju, Lions Club of Bhimavaram president Nandamuri Rajesh, College Women Empowerment Cell In-charge Dr BHVN Lakshmi, Dr Bhuvaneshwari and others participated.