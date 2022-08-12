Bhimavaram: War martyrs families felicitated

Bhimavaram (Eluru District): Everyone should remember the sacrifices of defense personnel, who laid down their lives while protecting the borders, stated SRKR Engineering College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju. He participated in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations held on the college premises here on Thursday.

Under the aegis of the NSS Unit and Women Empowerment Cell, the family members of the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the country, were felicitated as part of the celebrations.

Hawaldar A Trimurthulu and craftsman A Balaji, who were injured in LTTE encounter in Sri Lanka as the members of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF); G Venkatalakshmi, who lost her son in Kargil War; and U Anuradha, who lost her husband in Kargil War were felicitated by College committee vice-president SV Ranga Raju and Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju.

Retired sergeant T Bhogeswara Rao, retired Subedar U Raju, District Sainik Welfare Officer KVS Prasada Rao, Women Empowerment Cell in-charge Dr BHVN Lakshmi, coordinator Dr P Bhuvaneswari, NSS in-charge Dr R Krishna Chaitanya, NSS coordinator KSN Prasada Raju, KNV Satyanarayana and others attended the programme.