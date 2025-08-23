Bhumana demands action against Minister over alleged misconduct

Tirupati: YSRCP leader and former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has mounted pressure on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take stern action against a State Cabinet Minister, following explosive claims of immoral conduct that surfaced during a recent political debate.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Tirupati on Friday, Bhumana accused the Minister of betraying public trust by misusing his position for personal gratification.

He alleged that the leader entices women with the promise of influential roles and engages in inappropriate behaviour in Hyderabad’s luxury hotels.

The YSRCP leader referred to remarks made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson NB Sudhakar Reddy in a televised discussion.

According to Sudhakar Reddy, the minister reportedly books adjoining hotel rooms, where alcohol-fuelled gatherings involving women are organised. These issues, Bhumana said, are already being whispered about within TDP and Jana Sena circles.

Calling out the ‘double standards’ of the minister, Bhumana pointed out that while the leader poses as a guardian of morality in Tirupati, his alleged actions tell a different story.

“It is a clear case of hypocrisy,” he remarked, stressing that people’s faith in governance cannot be compromised by such scandals.

He further demanded that if Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is serious about upholding clean politics and protecting citizens — particularly women — from exploitation, he should move decisively against the accused minister. “Ethical governance cannot coexist with such misconduct,” Bhumana said.