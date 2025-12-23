Bid to erase Mahatma’s legacy: CPI

Kakinada: CPI activists staged a novel protest on Monday at the Gandhi statue in Kakinada, opposing the move to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. As part of the protest, the activists sat on their knees near the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Nagar. Earlier, they staged a semi-nude demonstration from Ramaraopeta Centre to Gandhinagar Park. Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretariat member Tatipaka Madhu said that Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Salt Satyagraha and Father of the Nation, dedicated his entire life to the people.

He expressed concern that both the State and Central governments, which should follow Gandhiji’s ideals, are instead trying to erase his legacy. He urged the Central and State government to respond immediately and continue the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme with its original name. CPI district secretary Kamireddy Bodakonda, assistant secretary Thokala Prasad, district executive members Peddi Redla Satyanarayana, BobbiliSrinivasa Rao and Saka Ramakrishna, along with members KVRamaiah and Anand Rao, participated in the protest.