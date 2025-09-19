‘Biopack’ innovation wins bronze at BRICS Tech contest

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has earned global recognition at BRICS Skills and Technology Competition LATAM -2025 held in Brazil on September 16.

Faculty member from the School of Engineering and Technology Dr N Ramajyothi showcased her startup ‘Biopack’ innovations under Kethana Techbees, which develops biodegradable food packaging materials. Her project, supported by SSIIE-Technology Business Incubator and NIDHI-PRAYAS, won the Bronze Medal in the category Urban Sustainability – Advanced Manufacturing. The presentation was made virtually.

The BRICS competition organised under theme ‘Smart, Human, Happy, and Resilient Cities’, brought together innovators from across the world to promote sustainable and technological solutions. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma said the award reflects India’s growing place in the global innovation world, especially in promoting eco-friendly technologies.