BJP accuses YSRCP of ruining Polavaram

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State President PVN Madhav has accused the previous YSRCP government of leaving the Polavaram project, considered the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, in a pathetic state. Speaking at a BJP district-level meeting held at Subramanya Maidana here on Monday, he criticised the YSRCP’s tenure, stating that work on the project progressed at a snail’s pace.

Madhav said that after the coalition government came to power, it has given special attention to Polavaram. He affirmed that the central government is committed to completing the project in the next two years and has already provided Rs 15,000 crore for its construction. He stressed the importance of completing the project to provide water to the Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra regions. The BJP leader also detailed plans to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He announced an action plan to take the party to every village under the programme “Mana Party Mana Jenda” (Our Party Our Flag). He urged party leaders to work on the ground to solve public issues and promote government schemes. Madhav emphasised the need for the party to secure positions in local bodies to ensure a proper place within the coalition. He stated that development in the state is accelerating under the “double-engine government,” with large-scale projects like national highways, flyovers, and railway projects being undertaken. He also noted that the central government is directly providing funds to every village for development.

Madhav launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has done great injustice to the country. He said Rahul Gandhi has no place in politics and called the current Congress a “fake” party. He also accused the YSRCP of looting the state during its five-year rule.

Addressing the gathering, MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the BJP is moving forward with strong leadership and integrated policies without deviating from its core principles. She noted the party’s journey from just two seats in 1980 to its current position of power, attributing this success to the participation of its dedicated workers. Purandeswari cited recent surveys showing that 58% of people in India and 78% globally trust PM Modi’s leadership. She praised the BJP workers for their courageous fight against the corruption and chaotic rule of the previous YSRCP government.

She lauded Madhav’s leadership tour and called on all members to support him in strengthening the party.

MLC Somu Veerraju stated that PM Modi is providing great support for the state’s development.

Anaparthi Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy also spoke, criticising Rahul Gandhi and Jagan Mohan Reddy for making “immature” remarks.