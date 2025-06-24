Live
BJP activists observe ‘Balidaan Diwas’
Tirupati: BJP activists paid rich tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his death anniversary, which the party will observer as Balidaan Diwas nationwide, on Monday.
In Tirupati, party district cultural wing president Gundala Gopinath Reddy and party activists paid floral tributes to the portrait of Syama Prasad Mukherjee at head post office circle.
Gopinath Reddy said Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangha, which later became BJP, to protect the interest of Hindus and promote Hindu nationalism. Mukherjee fearlessly fought the anti-Hindu policies of Congress government and also worked throughout his life for the unity of Hindus to make them a force reckon.
