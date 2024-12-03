  • Menu
BJP urges TTD to construct Balaji Reservoir

BJP urges TTD to construct Balaji Reservoir
Highlights

BJP senior leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy urged the TTD management to take up the construction of Balaji Reservoir near Karakambadi.

Tirupati: BJP senior leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy urged the TTD management to take up the construction of Balaji Reservoir near Karakambadi. In a statement on Monday, he said the reservoir will help in utilising the waters of Malvadigundam and Kapilatheertham waterfalls, which is now going waste.

During rainy season, the two waterfalls flow in full force and the entire water will go into drains passing through Tirupati city. In fact, the TTD proposed Balaji Reservoir to utilise water flowing from Tirumala hills through various streams, but the proposal remained on papers only, he said.

Appealing to TTD chairman BR Naidu and EO J Syamala Rao to take up the construction of Balaji Reservoir, he said the project report is readily available with irrigation department. Naveen further said the construction of Balaji Reservoir will supply water to TTD in Tirupati including its offices, staff quarters and pilgrim complexes, which will help the TTD to save the money it is paying to municipal corporation for supplying Telugu Ganga water.

