BJP Viksit Bharat Sankalp meetings from Monday

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the state unit would conduct Viksit Bharat Sankalp meetings in all mandals of the state from Monday onwards to enlighten people about the outcome of 11 years of BJP-led NDA rule in the country. She said the BJP district and state leaders would highlight the developmental works and welfare schemes being implemented in the country.

Purandeswari on Saturday conducted an audio conference with the leaders of mandal, district and state and urged the them to conduct the Viksit Bharat Sankalp meetings in a grand fashion and make it successful. She said pamphlets would be distributed to people in the villages on the BJP rule, achievements and objectives.

The BJP state unit chief said that India had emerged a strong economy under the BJP rule over the last 11 years and the country ranked the fourth largest economy in the world.

She said that the BJP-led government was focusing on the development of infrastructure, construction of irrigation projects, strengthening the defence sector and giving priority to the agriculture sector.