BJP’s Dr. Vinusha Reddy was chosen as sole Indian delegate for the prestigious US leadership exchange program

Kurnool: Dr. Vinusha Reddy, BJP spokesperson from Andhra Pradesh, has been officially selected by the US Embassy in New Delhi as the only Indian delegate for the 2025 International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) — the US State Department’s premier exchange initiative for emerging global leaders. The program, running from August 9 to August 30, will focus on the theme “Women in Politics and Civil Society,” with participation from representatives of 20 countries including Japan, Germany, Argentina, Ukraine, South Africa, and Taiwan.

During the program, Dr. Reddy and fellow delegates will travel across multiple American cities — including Washington D.C., Boston, Manchester and Concord (New Hampshire), Columbia (South Carolina), and Salt Lake City (Utah) — engaging with U.S. lawmakers, civic organizations, and women leaders. Key components of the itinerary include a leadership workshop by Gallup, a session with the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, and policy discussions with organizations advocating for equal pay and gender parity in political life.

A medical practitioner and author, Dr. Vinusha Reddy runs a hospital in Kurnool and penned the acclaimed book ‘India Before & After 2014: Why Bharat Needs BJP?’ She also represented India at the 2023 BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit in South Africa, where she played a pivotal role in drafting the summit resolution alongside BJP leader Annamalai Kuppusamy. Her IVLP selection comes as India intensifies focus on women’s representation, with the central government’s proposed 33% reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Speaking to The Hans India ahead of her visit, Dr. Reddy expressed gratitude to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing women’s leadership. “This is not just a personal honour but a recognition of the BJP’s commitment to empowering new voices, especially women,” she said. With former Indian IVLP alumni including Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai, and Prime Minister Modi, Dr. Reddy joins a prestigious legacy of Indian leaders contributing to global dialogue and diplomacy.